NIB Redding EZ-Feed Shellholder Set I have a brand new never opened Redding EZ-Feed Shell holder set. Set consists of #1, #6. #10, #12, #18, and #19 shell holders. I bought this set along with all my other Redding reloading equipment. Price is $38.00 shipped to lower 48. I accept USPS money order only. Contact me by PM if interested.