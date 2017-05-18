Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page NIB Redding Deluxe 3 Die Set 6.5 Creedmoor
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

NIB Redding Deluxe 3 Die Set 6.5 Creedmoor
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-18-2017, 08:43 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 3
NIB Redding Deluxe 3 Die Set 6.5 Creedmoor
I have a brand new set of Redding deluxe 3 die set in 6.5 Creedmoor caliber. The model # is 84446 series "A" and takes #1 shellholder. I never even opened the box. I was going to reload in my retirement, but now health issues won't allow me. Sorry about no pics but I don't have the soft ware, nor do I own a smart phone. My price is $55.00 plus $8.00 shipping. I live in Pinehurst, NC. I accept USPS money order only. If interested I have a lot of other brand new Redding reloading equipment. Contact me if interested.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Fs - magnetospeed sporter chronograph $140 | FS: Nosler brass & ammo »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:05 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC