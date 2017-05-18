NIB Redding Deluxe 3 Die Set 6.5 Creedmoor I have a brand new set of Redding deluxe 3 die set in 6.5 Creedmoor caliber. The model # is 84446 series "A" and takes #1 shellholder. I never even opened the box. I was going to reload in my retirement, but now health issues won't allow me. Sorry about no pics but I don't have the soft ware, nor do I own a smart phone. My price is $55.00 plus $8.00 shipping. I live in Pinehurst, NC. I accept USPS money order only. If interested I have a lot of other brand new Redding reloading equipment. Contact me if interested.