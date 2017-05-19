Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NIB Redding 3BR Mowder measure & Model 2400 Case Trimmer
Unread 05-19-2017, 04:12 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 10
I have the following brand new Redding equipment: Model 3BR match grade powder measure w/ universal match grade rifle and match grade pistol chambers. Also, a model 2400 case trimming lathe w/micrometer. Both pieces of equipment are brand new, never taken out of the box they came in. Sorry, about no pics, but I don't have the software nor do I own a smart phone. I bought all this Redding equipment late last year hoping to start reloading in my retirement. Now my health is going sour on me and I won't be able to. Price is $295.00 and includes shipping in the lower 48. I accept USPS money order or good check (will hold equipment till check clears). Contact if interested.
