NIB Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak Reloading Kit FS Brand new Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak reloading kit. I put this thread back up because I had 2 kits but I just sold one. If you are new to reloading you might want to check this out. With this kit all you would need to start reloading would be a press, dies, and shell holder. This kit consists of the following:

Model 2 powder and bullet scale

Model 3 powder measure

Model 1400-XT case trimming lathe

Model 5 powder trickler

Powder funnel

Model 18 case preparation kit

Pad style lube pad w/2oz Redding case lube

Imperial sizing media & sizing die wax

Deburring tool

Hodgdon annual reloading manual

DVD for advanced reloading



Price is $345.00 shipped to lower 48

I accept USPS money order only



I can upgrade and swap the model 3 powder measure and the model 1400-XT case trimmer for a NIB Redding model 3BR match grade measure w/universal match grade rifle chamber and match grade pistol chamber, and a NIB Redding 2400 case trimming lathe w/micrometer.

Price of upgrade would be $600.00 for the 35000 Versa Pro-Pak and the 3BR measure and the 2400 case trimmer minus the Model 3 measure & the Model 1400-XT case trimmer. I accept USPS money order only and my price is firm.

Price might sound salty, however it's not. I know that buying everything on the net or reloading stores, prices would be much higher. Again, all equipment is brand new never opened. Sorry about no pics, but I don't have software, and I don't own a smartphone. The $600.00 price for the upgrade includes shipping to lower 48. Please PM if interested and thanks for looking.





