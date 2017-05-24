Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NIB Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak Reloading Kit
Unread 05-24-2017, 03:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 28
NIB Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak Reloading Kit
FS Brand new Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak reloading kit. I put this thread back up because I had 2 kits but I just sold one. If you are new to reloading you might want to check this out. With this kit all you would need to start reloading would be a press, dies, and shell holder. This kit consists of the following:
Model 2 powder and bullet scale
Model 3 powder measure
Model 1400-XT case trimming lathe
Model 5 powder trickler
Powder funnel
Model 18 case preparation kit
Pad style lube pad w/2oz Redding case lube
Imperial sizing media & sizing die wax
Deburring tool
Hodgdon annual reloading manual
DVD for advanced reloading

Price is $345.00 shipped to lower 48
I accept USPS money order only

I can upgrade and swap the model 3 powder measure and the model 1400-XT case trimmer for a NIB Redding model 3BR match grade measure w/universal match grade rifle chamber and match grade pistol chamber, and a NIB Redding 2400 case trimming lathe w/micrometer.
Price of upgrade would be $600.00 for the 35000 Versa Pro-Pak and the 3BR measure and the 2400 case trimmer minus the Model 3 measure & the Model 1400-XT case trimmer. I accept USPS money order only and my price is firm.
Price might sound salty, however it's not. I know that buying everything on the net or reloading stores, prices would be much higher. Again, all equipment is brand new never opened. Sorry about no pics, but I don't have software, and I don't own a smartphone. The $600.00 price for the upgrade includes shipping to lower 48. Please PM if interested and thanks for looking.


