Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page NIB Lapua 308 Brass
NIB Lapua 308 Brass
Unread 12-24-2016, 10:04 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Michigan
Posts: 5
NIB Lapua 308 Brass
I've got 5 boxes (100 ct per box) of New Lapua 308 brass. A couple boxes where opened but never loaded

Selling a box @ $70

I don't want to make 5 trips to the PO so I'm selling as following

5 packs @ $350

or

2 packs @ $140 and 3 packs @ $210

Prices include shipping

Can send pics upon request
Last edited by nickacf7; 12-24-2016 at 10:42 AM.
