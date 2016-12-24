Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
NIB Lapua 308 Brass
View First Unread
12-24-2016, 10:04 AM
nickacf7
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Michigan
Posts: 5
I've got 5 boxes (100 ct per box) of New Lapua 308 brass. A couple boxes where opened but never loaded
Selling a box @ $70
I don't want to make 5 trips to the PO so I'm selling as following
5 packs @ $350
or
2 packs @ $140 and 3 packs @ $210
Prices include shipping
Can send pics upon request
