NIB Hornady LNL Quick Trickle Powder Trickler
Unread 05-18-2017, 09:40 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 3
NIB Hornady LNL Quick Trickle Powder Trickler
For sale a brand new Hornady LNL "Quick Trickle" powder trickler. The plastic wrap is still on the box. I was going to reload in my retirement, however, my health won't allow for it. Sorry, no pics, but I don't have the software nor do I own a smart phone. I am not a scammer. They tried to scam me on other sites though. This LNL quick trickle delivers an initial large volume powder charge with the ability to finish with small precision metering. Manual high and low speeds with up to a three-to-one gear ratio. Double-sided, sealed ball bearings prevent stray powder from impeding operation. Price is $60.00 plus $12.00 shipping lower 48. I accept USPS money order only. Contact me if interested.
