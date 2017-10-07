NIB Forster Ultra 300 Weatherby Mag Die set Forster Ultra 300 Weatherby Mag reloading die set, micro adjust Brand NEW!! 90$ shipped to Continental US..you can call/text 516-242-8181

Forster Ultra 2-Die sets include the Forster Bench Rest Full Length Sizer Die and the Forster Ultra Micrometer Seating Die. The Ultra Micrometer Seating Die is designed for reloaders to achieve repeatable results time and time again. The white hash marks on the dial are great for dialing in the desired seating depth and non-crimping bullet seating die allows the bullet and case to be held in perfect alignment during seating. It is recommended that neck sizers be used only for Bolt Action of single shot rifles. Cartridges for autoloaders, lever action and pump rifles should be full length sized. Shellholder sold separately. Technical Information Material: Polished Steel Full Length Sizing die is made of Polished Steel Ultra Micrometer Seating Die body is made of polished steel while the micrometer top is made of Aluminum with a hard coat black anodizing making the graduations easier to identify. Die Types Included: Full-Length Sizing Die (with elevated expander button) Ultra (Micrometer) Seating Die Accessories: Two Lock Rings Storage Box Notes: The Ultra Seating die allows you to adjust the seating depth to .001" or even .0005" increments. After the bullet has been seated close to the desired depth take a measurement. Adjust the micrometer stem down to the desired depth and the cartridge will be exactly the desired length needed. If using Forster Dies in a Forster Co-Ax press shellholders are not required since Forster presses do not require a shellholder. If using Forster Dies in any non-Forster press use shellholders that are recommended by the press manufacturer of the press being used. Elevated expander button allows better alignment of case and neck. Non-crimping seating die allows the bullet and case to be held in perfect alignment during seatin.. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



