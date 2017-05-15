Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New Winchester 300wm brass for sale
05-15-2017, 04:28 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,476
New Winchester 300wm brass for sale
I have 100 rounds of new Winchester brand 300 Winchester Magnum brass for sale. 75.00 shipped.
05-15-2017, 05:28 PM
Jester896
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: SW GA
Posts: 88
Re: New Winchester 300wm brass for sale
would you want to swap 100 Winchester .270WSM for them?
05-15-2017, 06:53 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,476
Re: New Winchester 300wm brass for sale
No I have 500 or so 270wsm brass already and I don't even shoot one at this time.
