New Remington 300 RUM brass
#
1
06-21-2017, 06:41 PM
distantfoe
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 281
New Remington 300 RUM brass
I have 100pcs of new Remington 300 RUM brass for sale. It is new never fired, $175 shipped lower 48
#
2
06-21-2017, 07:00 PM
dave300
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 291
Re: New Remington 300 RUM brass
I'll take it
#
3
06-21-2017, 07:23 PM
distantfoe
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 281
Re: New Remington 300 RUM brass
They're yours, pm sent.
