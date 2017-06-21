Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New Remington 300 RUM brass
06-21-2017, 06:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 281
New Remington 300 RUM brass
I have 100pcs of new Remington 300 RUM brass for sale. It is new never fired, $175 shipped lower 48
06-21-2017, 07:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 291
Re: New Remington 300 RUM brass
I'll take it
06-21-2017, 07:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 281
Re: New Remington 300 RUM brass
They're yours, pm sent.
