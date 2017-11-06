Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New Hornady 270 Win Dies
06-11-2017, 07:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 273
New Hornady 270 Win Dies
Sealed Hornady 270 Win dies for sale - just never got around to loading for that round.

$28 TYD

Willing to trade for:
- One new box of .224 62 Gr TTSX

or

- New 22-250 brass
New Hornady 270 Win Dies-img_0082.jpg   New Hornady 270 Win Dies-img_0083.jpg  

