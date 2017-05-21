Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
new 7mm WSM brass for sale, link to it
new 7mm WSM brass for sale, link to it
#
1
05-21-2017, 09:11 AM
sambo3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: SW MO
Posts: 1,342
new 7mm WSM brass for sale, link to it
This is over on 24hourcampfire, reliable seller, have bought from him before. Get it quick!
https://www.24hourcampfire.com/ubbth...s#Post12045138
The critters have to win every time, I only have to win once.
NRA Life Member
«
7mm premium bullets fs- Nosler, Berger, Barnes
|
WTB 45 ACP Hollow Point Bullets
»
