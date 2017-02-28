Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page New 308 win lapua Brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

New 308 win lapua Brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-28-2017, 05:21 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 276
New 308 win lapua Brass
I have a 100 ct box of 308 win lapua brass, I bought with the intention of necking them down for a 260 but decided it wasn't worth the hassle, 5 have been necked down to 260 but running them in your 308 resizing die will fix that

$65 TYD
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-28-2017, 10:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Idaho
Posts: 276
Re: New 308 win lapua Brass
Sold
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« .284 168g Berger VLDS trade for ELD-X 162s | WTS: 7mm brass and 168gr bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC