Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
New 300 rum brass for sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
New 300 rum brass for sale
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-09-2017, 10:00 AM
anwahs
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 8
New 300 rum brass for sale
96 Rounds new Remington 300 Ultra Mag Brass.
43 of the 96 rounds have the primer pockets unified with a Sinclair tool made for this purpose.
20 rounds of new Hornady 300 Ultra Mag Brass.
Prefer to sell as group.
$275 shipped.
Payment via PayPal.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
RCBS Vibratory Case Cleaner Extra Bowl
|
** SOLD** Winchester Model 88 Magazine .243/.308
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:33 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC