Moving! Lots of good stuff here!
06-05-2017
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Windsor, CO. USA
Posts: 263
Moving! Lots of good stuff here!
Cleaning out the reloading bench...

This is all stuff I'm never going to use. If you're interested please PM me. I can weigh each shipment and provide you with a link with a shipping estimate (UPS ground just for ease unless you want some other company). I can send pics to your personal email if you'd like. If you're in Northern Colorado, I live in Windsor, so come and get them!

Die Sets:

.308 Redding Dies:

Approximately 50 rounds through these.

Retail for $47.49 @ Midway.

https://ads.midwayusa.com/product/27...7UHxoCE8Tw_wcB

Yours for $42.00 + your shipping estimate.


.22-250 Redding Dies:

Approximately 250 rounds through these.

Retail for $39.70 @ Midway:

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/56...-250-remington

Yours for $34.00 plus your shipping estimate.


RCBS .223 Small Base Dies:

Retail: $36.99 @ Midway:

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/62...-223-remington

$32.00 plus your shipping estimate.


RCBS .338 Lapua Dies:

Never Used.

Retail: $29.99 @ Midway.

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/59...8-lapua-magnum

Yours for $26.00 plus your shipping estimate.


Bullets:

For all you 8mm Rem. Mag. lovers out there...

Mine is getting a new bbl twisted for heavier long range stuff.

100 Sierra 220 GR. GKs

New in box. I love these! I've been shooting these for 25 years!

Retail: $20.39 @ Midway:

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/19...tail-box-of-50

Yours for $72.00 plus your shipping estimate.

+

35 Nosler 180 GR. Ballistic Tips

Yours for FREE! These were coming out of my 24" bbl at around 3250fps or so. Probably worth about $10.00


215 Sierra .308 168 GR. MKs:

215 of these, 2 un-opened plus an open box.

Retail for $28.79 @ Midway.

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/14...oint-boat-tail

$52.00 + your shipping estimate.


100 Sierra .308 180 GR. GKs:

New in box.

Retail: $27.19 @ Midway.

https://www.midwayusa.com/s?userSear...temsPerPage=48

Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.


92 Sierra 175 GR GKs:

Retail: $29.99/box @ Midway ($0.30/bullet)

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100

Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.


70 Sierra .270 135 GR. GKs:

Retail: $27.59 @ Midway ($0.28/bullet).

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100

$16.00 plus your shipping estimate.


90 Berger 7mm 168 GR Match:

Retail: $53.99/box (0.54/bullet) @ Midway

Yours for $44.00 plus your shipping estimate.


33 Berger 7mm 190 GR Match:

Retail: $55.99/box (0.56/bullet) @ Midway

Yours for $15.00 plus your shipping estimate.


70 Sierra 69 GR MKs:

I'll throw these into either of the .22 dies above for an extra $6.00!
