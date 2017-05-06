Moving! Lots of good stuff here! Cleaning out the reloading bench...



This is all stuff I'm never going to use. If you're interested please PM me. I can weigh each shipment and provide you with a link with a shipping estimate (UPS ground just for ease unless you want some other company). I can send pics to your personal email if you'd like. If you're in Northern Colorado, I live in Windsor, so come and get them!



Die Sets:



.308 Redding Dies:



Approximately 50 rounds through these.



Retail for $47.49 @ Midway.



https://ads.midwayusa.com/product/27...7UHxoCE8Tw_wcB



Yours for $42.00 + your shipping estimate.





.22-250 Redding Dies:



Approximately 250 rounds through these.



Retail for $39.70 @ Midway:



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/56...-250-remington



Yours for $34.00 plus your shipping estimate.





RCBS .223 Small Base Dies:



Retail: $36.99 @ Midway:



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/62...-223-remington



$32.00 plus your shipping estimate.





RCBS .338 Lapua Dies:



Never Used.



Retail: $29.99 @ Midway.



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/59...8-lapua-magnum



Yours for $26.00 plus your shipping estimate.





Bullets:



For all you 8mm Rem. Mag. lovers out there...



Mine is getting a new bbl twisted for heavier long range stuff.



100 Sierra 220 GR. GKs



New in box. I love these! I've been shooting these for 25 years!



Retail: $20.39 @ Midway:



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/19...tail-box-of-50



Yours for $72.00 plus your shipping estimate.



+



35 Nosler 180 GR. Ballistic Tips



Yours for FREE! These were coming out of my 24" bbl at around 3250fps or so. Probably worth about $10.00





215 Sierra .308 168 GR. MKs:



215 of these, 2 un-opened plus an open box.



Retail for $28.79 @ Midway.



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/14...oint-boat-tail



$52.00 + your shipping estimate.





100 Sierra .308 180 GR. GKs:



New in box.



Retail: $27.19 @ Midway.



https://www.midwayusa.com/s?userSear...temsPerPage=48



Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.





92 Sierra 175 GR GKs:



Retail: $29.99/box @ Midway ($0.30/bullet)



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100



Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.





70 Sierra .270 135 GR. GKs:



Retail: $27.59 @ Midway ($0.28/bullet).



https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100



$16.00 plus your shipping estimate.





90 Berger 7mm 168 GR Match:



Retail: $53.99/box (0.54/bullet) @ Midway



Yours for $44.00 plus your shipping estimate.





33 Berger 7mm 190 GR Match:



Retail: $55.99/box (0.56/bullet) @ Midway



Yours for $15.00 plus your shipping estimate.





70 Sierra 69 GR MKs:



