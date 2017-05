Modular Machined Reloading Trays







They look and feel real nice. Billet trays are nice, but confined to use with one case head size, and I get powder stuck down in them quite easily. Here's my take on premium trays, stackable with interchangeable top plates. Open sides to keep anything from getting stuck down in there and making brass sit crooked. They're milled from 6061 aluminum, polished up, hardcoat clear anodized, then laser engraved:They look and feel real nice.