Matrix 165 grain .277 bullets



I am in the process of arranging the purchase of the previous owners 270 dies in order to make the 165 grain bullets that you inquired about.* I have had a huge interest in these bullets but since I didnt have the dies and couldnt make them, I do not have the jackets in the supply chain agreements I have made with my present suppliers.* I would have to go back to Berger to purchase the jackets (which would be the same jackets as the previous owner used) so I need to have a good idea of the amount of jackets to purchase.



*My plan would be to ask for a pre-paid order from you for a minimum amount of 500 bullets and then place the jacket order asap.* However, this order could take 4-6 months to get and you would have to be prepared to accept the wait.* I would have no control over the delivery time.



Once I get an idea then I would send back a quote for the cost of the bullets and ask you to book the bullets.* It has been several years since the previous owner ordered these jackets so I have no idea the bullet costs.* Berger has increased their jacket pricing several times over the past years.



*If this is acceptable, would you please let me know how many you would be prepared to order."

Steve's email is matrixballistics@shaw.ca All you .270 shooters should take note! Finally some great news! Steve Baardsen, the new owner of Matrix Bullets just sent me an email. We had corresponded right after he bought the company. I'll let the email speak for itself. I'm in for 500, maybe 1000 and told him so.

