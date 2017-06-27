Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Lyman case trimmer
06-27-2017, 06:35 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,574
Lyman case trimmer
Have a Lyman case trimmer with around 11 pilots. Has standard handle on one cutter and I also got the drill adaptor on another cutter. 60 shipped
