Looking to trade powder in Texas

I will be in the Columbus Texas area in the near future, and am looking to trade some powder . Interested in trading 8# jugs.

I am looking mainly for Reloader 26,or H1000 but might be interested in Vit N570, Reloader 33

I have on hand for trade H50BMG, Varget, Retumbo, H4350, H4831SC.

Please contact me by PM.