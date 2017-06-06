Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-06-2017, 07:14 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,189
looking for Hornady 143gr ELDX
I am looking to see if anyone has any 143gr ELDX bullets they want to get rid of. I can trade berger 140 VLD hunting or Hybrids. I also have some 180gr berger targets. If the price is right I will buy. I could use up to 500 of them.
