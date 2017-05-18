Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



long shot anyone have .333 swaging dies or .333 and .333 Redding bushing dies
Unread 05-18-2017, 09:36 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2003
Location: Delta Junction Ak
Posts: 235
long shot anyone have .333 swaging dies or .333 and .333 Redding bushing dies
I.have a .333 okh belted rifle I.have a ton of nosler partition .338 caliber .I want to reduce these to .333 diameter to shoot in my rifle .I.have a bunch of hornady ,.338 bullets also to reduce .I.need to try these before I go buying a H press and I have never done this .This is a rifle of Elmer Keith's so I.have to be really careful with it means alot even though I didn't pay a ton for it .I would also be will to pay to get someone to size me some bullets .I.only.have a dillion 550 press and it's not the best at doing this procedure .I want to size about a 1000 bullets total but I want to try some out before I go sizing a bunch of them ! Thanks Mike
__________________
Mike
