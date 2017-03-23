Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Lee factory crimp die .223
03-23-2017, 05:48 AM
gohring3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,498
Lee factory crimp die .223
Ordered two by mistake. Brand new never used.
15$ shipped
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
