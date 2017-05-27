Lee Breech Lock Classic Cast Iron Press with Dies and Accessories I have the following for sale that I would like to sell to a local buyer in the Phila area, DE or NJ but I will ship at your cost. I do have the original box for the Lee Press :



1. Lee Breech Lock Classic Cast Iron Press with Small & Large Priming Arms in Mint to As New Condition.



2. Three (3) Breech Lock Bushings



3. Lee Safety Primer Feed for Small & Large Primers. This Priming System is New in the Factory Box, never used or mounted on the Lee Press.



4. One Complete Universal Case Holder Set



This press was only used to remove fired primers from brass cases before cleaning. This Press is in Mint to New Condition.



Based on the proven design of Lees Classic Cast Press, the new Breech Lock series adds quick-change die bushing capability. Built to last, the press features



cast-iron construction with a durable powder-coated finish and all-steel linkage. A large opening and long stroke make loading large magnum cartridges easy.



The length-adjustable handle also adjusts for right- or left-hand use. Handle swing position is fully adjustable with a 48-tooth, ratchet-type handle clamp. Large



1.125"-diameter ram. Lees Lever Prime System features bottom-of-stroke priming for unmatched sensitivity and includes both large and small priming arms.



The frame is machined to accept Lee Breech Lock Quick-Change Die Bushings. Change dies instantly with a quick, 1/6" turn.



Price is $135.00 picked up. Shipping is extra. I can meet in King of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting or Delaware Co, Havertown area near the Blue Rt.



Please no trade offers.



I will also include a Lee Auto-Prime Shell Holder set for the Lee Hand Held Priming Tool, RCBS 3 die set for 9mm Luger & a RCBS 3 die set 38 SPL. The Lee Auto-Prime Tool is not included.



Dane










































































