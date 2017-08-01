     close
Larry Willis- Digital Headspace Gauge
Unread 01-08-2017, 05:39 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Front Range of the Rocky Mountains
Posts: 70
Larry Willis- Digital Headspace Gauge
FS: This is in like new condition. I purchased it several years ago and used it once.

The picture of it put together is a stock image.

$75 Shipped

USPS Money order or PayPal +3%.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 07:31 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2015
    Location: North Idaho
    Posts: 201
    Re: Larry Willis- Digital Headspace Gauge
    Sent you pm
