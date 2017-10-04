Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Large vs small rifle primer
04-10-2017
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Australia
Posts: 66
Large vs small rifle primer
G'Day Guys

Whats the benefits of a small rifle primer in a 308 size case eg 308 Palma Lapua and now I see that 6.5 Creedmore comes in small rifle.
I ask this as my 6.5 Epps project is nearly finished and was thinking about bushing from large rifle to small rifle as an experiment. I have read that this has been done a long time ago but can't remember how or if there still making the bushes. The 6.5 Epps is a 303 Brit necked down and ackley improved, rifle wise built on a P14.
Cheers
Rossco
