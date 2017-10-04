Large vs small rifle primer G'Day Guys



Whats the benefits of a small rifle primer in a 308 size case eg 308 Palma Lapua and now I see that 6.5 Creedmore comes in small rifle.

I ask this as my 6.5 Epps project is nearly finished and was thinking about bushing from large rifle to small rifle as an experiment. I have read that this has been done a long time ago but can't remember how or if there still making the bushes. The 6.5 Epps is a 303 Brit necked down and ackley improved, rifle wise built on a P14.

Cheers

Rossco