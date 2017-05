Lapua Brass, Sartorious, 338 Terminator Dies & Hydraulic Former FOR SALE: Sartorious AY123 electronic scale, adapter, and regulator weight. Weighs to hundredth grain (ex. 113.56 GN) new condition $150.

ALL 338 Terminator:

Whidden sizer and micrometer seater, bump gauge, boxed $150

Whidden hydraulic forming die, works perfectly, boxed $100

Redding sizer and micrometer seater, boxed $150

Stoney Point/Hornady case for OAL gauge, $20

Lapua brass with Sinclair leaded steel chamber brass length gauge, $20

58 Loaded (113.5 RL50/300 Berger OTM/CCI250)

94 Primed (CCI250) ready to load

38 Ready to prime

ALL UNDERLINED $200

