Lapua Brass 6.5x284 I have 4 x 100 rd ct. brand new boxes of Lapua 6.5x284 brass for sale. 120.00 a box shipped or 420.00 shipped for all 4 boxes. Paypal gift or USPS money order. Or would trade for the same in 28 Nosler brass. Thank you for looking.







