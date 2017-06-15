Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Lapua Brass 6.5x284
Unread 06-15-2017, 06:54 PM
Lapua Brass 6.5x284
I have 4 x 100 rd ct. brand new boxes of Lapua 6.5x284 brass for sale. 120.00 a box shipped or 420.00 shipped for all 4 boxes. Paypal gift or USPS money order. Or would trade for the same in 28 Nosler brass. Thank you for looking.
Unread 06-15-2017, 09:33 PM
Re: Lapua Brass 6.5x284
I will take one box of 100 rds of the 6.5x284 brass.
PM sent
