Lapua 423 Dakota Brass FS
Lapua 423 Dakota Brass FS
12-26-2016, 03:09 PM
distantfoe
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 250
Lapua 423 Dakota Brass FS
I have approximately 1700 pieces of Lapua 423 Dakota brass for $1.50pc shipped. PayPal gift or postal MO.
Minimum 200 pieces or I'll make you a deal for the whole lot. (Will get an accurate count if someone wants to go this route.
