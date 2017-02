Lapua .243 Ackley Improved Brass - 50 qty



$45 shipped to your door.



PayPal Gift or add 3% for fee to



Also have Redding Type S Match Bushing 2-Die 243 Winchester Ackley Improved die set for sale for $185.00 to your door. Firm on price. Once-fired (fire-formed) Lapua .243 AI brass.$45 shipped to your door.PayPal Gift or add 3% for fee to sgrasseth72@gmail.com Also have Redding Type S Match Bushing 2-Die 243 Winchester Ackley Improved die set for sale for $185.00 to your door. Firm on price.