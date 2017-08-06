Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Jewell Trigger, HVRTS-A. Top Right Safety, no Bolt Release
06-08-2017, 05:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 288
Jewell Trigger, HVRTS-A. Top Right Safety, no Bolt Release
New,
Asking $220 shipped.
PayPal gift preferred.
Paper forms of payment must clear before shipping.
