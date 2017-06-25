Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Items for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Items for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 04:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: IDAHO
Posts: 204
Items for sale
RCBS DIES 7mm REM MAG like new in green box $25 plus actual shipping cost.
1911 45 acp 6 inch barrel with new slide with installation instructions 125 plus actual shipping cost.
Winchester 243 winchester brass new in sealed bags of 50 unprimed = 3 bags 150 new brass total $25 /bag or $65 for all 3 bags plus actual shipping cost

SEND PM
THANKS
ODAVID
__________________
Focus your attention on the obstacles you have over came in your life. The question is did you overcome these obstacles all by yourself??? If you think you did (self made man) you are wrong and your obstacles will grow stronger and will be repeatedly repeated until you realize just how truly feeble you really are. Give credit to your Creator and ask for his guidance in overcoming future obstacles. .-RD ORR
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-25-2017, 04:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: IDAHO
Posts: 204
Re: Items for sale
I did find this information on the barrel. Barrel has recessed target crown and seems like a steal of the $125.

https://forums.1911forum.com/showthread.php?t=250739
__________________
Focus your attention on the obstacles you have over came in your life. The question is did you overcome these obstacles all by yourself??? If you think you did (self made man) you are wrong and your obstacles will grow stronger and will be repeatedly repeated until you realize just how truly feeble you really are. Give credit to your Creator and ask for his guidance in overcoming future obstacles. .-RD ORR
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« I am willing to trade bullets | 6.5mm-284 Norma Lapua Brass, Redding Type S Bushing Dies and 6.5mm Bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC