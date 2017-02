ISO a piece of 22-250 AI brass So my dad is doing a savage build and is wanting a 22-250 AI with a 8 twist. The problem is he can't order it from shilen without a dummy round so they can throat it for the longer heavier bullets. I was wondering if anyone would be as kind as to send my way a piece of 22-250 AI brass so he can make the dummy round. He'd pay shipping cost and the brass of course. Thanks for any help in advance!