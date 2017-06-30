Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
ISO 90gr .243 E-TIP Bullets
ISO 90gr .243 E-TIP Bullets
06-30-2017, 11:25 AM
ISO 90gr .243 E-TIP Bullets
ISO 90gr .243 E-TIP bullets, if you have some you want to get rid of let me know.
