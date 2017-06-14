Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



ISO 280 AI Brass
Unread 06-14-2017, 12:16 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 6
ISO 280 AI Brass
Looking for 50-100 pieces of 280 AI brass. Any help would be appreciated, I know they're a hot commodity. Thanks!
