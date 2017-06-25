Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



I am willing to trade bullets
Unread 06-25-2017, 04:25 PM
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: IDAHO
Posts: 204
I am willing to trade bullets
I have the following I am willing to trade.
Speer 6mm/243 cal 85 gr. boattail bullets #1213=60 bullets
Sierra 6mm/243 cal 75gr hp #1510=51 bullets
Sierra 6mm/243 cal 60 gr hp #1500 =3boxes 248 bullets total
CT 6mm/243 cal 55 gr #51030= 38 bullets
CT 6mm/243 cal 95 gr #51040 = 10 bullets
Hornady 6mm/243 cal 95 gr #24532 new in box = 100

I am willing to trade for 7 mm 140gr or 180 gr either Barnes bullets or Berger vld hunting bullets possibly others or 45 acp bullets

SEND PM
THANKS
ODAVID
__________________
Focus your attention on the obstacles you have over came in your life. The question is did you overcome these obstacles all by yourself??? If you think you did (self made man) you are wrong and your obstacles will grow stronger and will be repeatedly repeated until you realize just how truly feeble you really are. Give credit to your Creator and ask for his guidance in overcoming future obstacles. .-RD ORR
