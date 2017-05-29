Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hunting Bullet Evolution
05-29-2017, 04:35 PM
Hunting Bullet Evolution
A short history of American hunting bullet design:

1. round nose, flat base for lever action tubular magazines

2. spire point, flat base for bolt actions (pre & post WWI)

3. hollow point, gilded lead point or poly point with boat tail

4. VLD shape with boat tail

5. hybrid shape with boat tail

What's next?

Eric B.
05-29-2017, 05:45 PM
Re: Hunting Bullet Evolution
Did you realize this is the classified section?
Reloading components for sale?
Just pointing out that your post might get more replies in the rifles, bullets, barrels and ballistics section.
