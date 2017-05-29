Hunting Bullet Evolution

A short history of American hunting bullet design:



1. round nose, flat base for lever action tubular magazines



2. spire point, flat base for bolt actions (pre & post WWI)



3. hollow point, gilded lead point or poly point with boat tail



4. VLD shape with boat tail



5. hybrid shape with boat tail



What's next?



Eric B.

