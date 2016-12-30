     close
Hornady Match Grade 6.5x47 Lapua dies
Unread 12-30-2016, 03:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Pleasant Dale, NE
Posts: 125
Hornady Match Grade 6.5x47 Lapua dies
These do not come with bushing. Loaded maybe 100 rounds total. $55 shipped.
Hornady Match Grade 6.5x47 Lapua dies-image.jpg  
