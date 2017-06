Hornady Lock n Load Ammo Plant stuff for sale Prices are firm and set for a quick sale. All items can be purchased separately but you will pay for the shipping. If all taken by one buyer, I will cover freight.



Case Feeder - (USED) It has extra parts, BUT it's missing the pivot body assembly and case slide/cam wire assembly (see circled pics of exploded view/parts list) however, they are not expensive and can be easily sourced. No case feed plates included. $140



Bullet Feeder - (NEW) Complete with extra bullet feed tubes. $200



Prime tubes - (NEW) 5 large, 4 small $40



Pistol Powder Measure Rotor & Metering assembly - (NEW) 3 qty $25 each



LnL Powder Measure - (NEW) 2 qty $65 each



One buyer takes all - $500 shipped.