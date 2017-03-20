Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hornady Amax 7mm 162gr F/S
Unread 03-20-2017, 07:05 AM
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Damascus, MD
Posts: 927
Hornady Amax 7mm 162gr F/S
I am moving and these have to go.

I have 500 Hornady 7mm 162gr Amax's for sale. They are all brand new in sealed boxes.

Price would be for five (100 count) sealed boxes (500 Amax bullets) - $130 TYD (CONUS).

PM me if you are interested.

Thanks!
Remington 700 Sendero SF 7mm STW
Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 FFP EBR-1 MOA Reticle Scope

Remington 700 LSS .257 Weatherby Magnum
Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 FFP EBR-1 MOA Reticle Scope
