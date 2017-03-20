Hornady Amax 7mm 162gr F/S I am moving and these have to go.



I have 500 Hornady 7mm 162gr Amax's for sale. They are all brand new in sealed boxes.



Price would be for five (100 count) sealed boxes (500 Amax bullets) - $130 TYD (CONUS).



PM me if you are interested.



Thanks!

