Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Hornady 6.5mm 140gr AMAX for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hornady 6.5mm 140gr AMAX for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 04:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Southern Michigan
Posts: 134
Hornady 6.5mm 140gr AMAX for sale
I have one box of Hornady 140gr AMAX (6.5mm) for sale. They have been opened but I've verified that all 100 are accounted for. Asking $35 shipped.
__________________
Savage 12FCV .223 Rem, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 12LRP .260 AI, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 116FCSS .300 WM, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 FFP
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« .30 and.284 bullets | 6.5x47 brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC