Hornady 30 carbine 110gr FMJ
Unread 07-07-2017, 08:44 AM
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: southeast louisiana
Posts: 46
Hornady 30 carbine 110gr FMJ
I have 1000 hornady 110gr FMJ bullets I am looking to sell. Price is $145.00 shipped. Feel free to call or text before 9pm please. Payment will need to be US post office money order.

Clay
225-315-5070
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Hornady 30 carbine 110gr FMJ-img_1033.jpg  
