Hoover Goodies I have a Hoover Pointing die with 6.5, 7mm 30 and 338 pointing sleeves used to point 500 6.5 bullets



I also have hoover meplat trimmer with carbide cutter and 6.5, 7mm, 30, and 338 sleeves includes stand



6.5 used for 500 bullets others never used



selling the whole set up as a package fo $500 shipped that's roughly $225 off what i have into it. thanks