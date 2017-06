Hodgdon Benchmark and 223 Brass Hey guys as the listing says I have a bunch of 223 brass from Top Brass and some Hodgdon Benchmark that I want to sell. There are five 8 pound jugs of benchmark available and 5,000 pieces of 223 brass separated into 1,000 count jugs all still sealed in the container they shipped in. I'm asking $175 per 8 pound jug of Benchmark, and $125 per 1,000 pieces of brass. Buyer pays shipping. Thanks for looking!