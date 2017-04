Hand loads and .340 Weatherby/.338 reloading supplies .340 Weatherby ammunition and reloading supplies





#90 new Norma brass loaded ammo with mix of Barnes tax 250, swift a frame 275, and woodleigh 300. $180



#73 once fired Norma brass $75

#35 new Norma brass $50



#134 mix .338 bullets - #57 swift 275g a frame , #27 Barnes 250g tax, #40 300g round nose woodleigh $115



RCBS .340 Weatherby die set $30



Take all $375 shipped



















