Grammy chrony, rcbs dropper, Ohaus 505
Grammy chrony, rcbs dropper, Ohaus 505
03-18-2017, 12:07 PM
10ring1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 86
Grammy chrony, rcbs dropper, Ohaus 505
Selling few things, all in working order
Gamma chrony with all accessories including printer, extra paper, etc. I personally never used the printer but the have used the chrony and it works well. $110 shipped
Rcbs dropper with micro adjust and stand. Excellent working order.$110 shipped
Ohaus 505 scale $55 shipped
