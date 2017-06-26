Getting out of reloading Fs dies, Lyman 270

Hornady, 220 Swift, and 257 wby.

Rcbs, all 2 pc sets. 338, 250 sav.225 win.6 mm, 243 30-06 22-250, wby, 270, 300,7mm. also 6.5x55 rcbs.

All dies are 27.00 shipped, and are in vgc.all are 2 pc.



Brass, wby.257wby hs,77 ct.85.00 shipped.

Wby 7mm wby hs 50 ct new 75.00 shipped

Wby 270, wby hs 62 ct 65.00. 257 and 270 are 1x fired.also have some 300 wby 1 x fired 1.50 each.havent counted them yet.

100 ct 338 mixed hs 75.00 shipped

100 ct 6.5x55 mixed 55.00 shipped.

30 ct 22-250 mixed hs.20.00 shipped.

100 ct 220 Swift mixed hs. 55.00 shipped.



Also I have bullets lots of them and some powder fs after the dies and brass sell.