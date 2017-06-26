Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Getting out of reloading
Unread 06-26-2017, 01:56 PM
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: sw pa
Posts: 371
Getting out of reloading
Fs dies, Lyman 270
Hornady, 220 Swift, and 257 wby.
Rcbs, all 2 pc sets. 338, 250 sav.225 win.6 mm, 243 30-06 22-250, wby, 270, 300,7mm. also 6.5x55 rcbs.
All dies are 27.00 shipped, and are in vgc.all are 2 pc.

Brass, wby.257wby hs,77 ct.85.00 shipped.
Wby 7mm wby hs 50 ct new 75.00 shipped
Wby 270, wby hs 62 ct 65.00. 257 and 270 are 1x fired.also have some 300 wby 1 x fired 1.50 each.havent counted them yet.
100 ct 338 mixed hs 75.00 shipped
100 ct 6.5x55 mixed 55.00 shipped.
30 ct 22-250 mixed hs.20.00 shipped.
100 ct 220 Swift mixed hs. 55.00 shipped.

Also I have bullets lots of them and some powder fs after the dies and brass sell.
