Getting out of 50 BMG reloading sale
Unread 03-21-2017, 08:03 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Hazard, KY
Posts: 99
Getting out of 50 BMG reloading sale
I've decided to get rid of my 50 BMG, so all my reloading stuff needs to go too. I didn't include shipping in the hopes that someone will want more than one item and we can work a deal. Bullets will be shipped in flat rate boxes to save on shipping.

K&M Flash Hole Uniformer. $50
K&M Primer pocket uniformer $45
Sinclair Bump Gauge Comparator $18
Wilson Headspace Gauge $40
Lyman 50 BMG trimmer $50
Lyman Debur/chamfer tool $25
510 bullet sizing die with lube $25
Lee 50 BMG dies and Press $250. I have some extra parts to the press and please note the handle is bent a little at the base but works fine.





Barnes Xtac bullets box of 20. $36
Barnes Xbullet box of 20. $30


MTM 10 round ammo boxes. 4 for $15



Full Incendiary Bullets (97 count). $50



API bullets (698 count). $350


Tracer bullets (80 count). $30. I bought these at a show years ago and only about half of them trace.



Spotter/Tracer bullets (41 count). $25. I tested these and they work like they should. A nice tracer and cloud of white smoke on impact.


Ball FMJ bullets (50 count). $25



Primed Winchester Cases (99 count). $60. These were pull down cases and the inside of the necks have been cleaned to remove the sealant.




Once fired machine gun brass Lake City 06 (63 count). $30. These have been deprimed, primer pocket swaged with K&M tool, resized and trimmed to proper length.


Once fired machine gun brass, SBS 07 (67 count). $30. These have also been deprimed, resized and trimmed.

__________________
dcerefinishing.com
