Getting out of 300 RUM Sale. Browning Stainless, Brass, reloading stuff...



















Shipping is $35 to your FFL from non ffl. Still have this one remaining. Browning Abolt II Stainless Stalker 300 RUM in excellent shape. It is in excellent shape. I have never fired it. I bought it and put it in the safe and cleaned it once a year. This one I had a muzzle brake that was installed by my gunsmith who is in the custom gunmaker's guild. 26" barrel. Comes with Leupold bases. $749. I will sell the gun 158 brass, dies and everything shown in pics for $1000. I am selling the reloading components separate. The fully-loaded shells will be cases only because I am going to disassemble them. There will be 60 primed. These are new cases.Shipping is $35 to your FFL from non ffl.