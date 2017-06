!!Garage Sale of a Lifetime - Best Offer on ALL!! Due to a family emergency, I am having to clean out what I can. Below is a list of everything I got. Here's the deal: You text me, I'll send you a pic, you tell me what you think is fair, we agree on a price, and that's it. Buyer pays for shipping. As items get sold, I'll keep updating this first post. I promise you that anything on here will be for a deal and it's going to a good cause - so tell anyone who might be interested. Thanks for looking and enjoy the garage sale.



For pics: 713-eight one nine-0690.



POWDERS:

- 1 lb IMR 4350 (75% Full)

- 1 lb IMR 7828 SSC (90% full)

- 1 lb Retumbo (New) x 2

- 1 lb H1000 (New)

- 1 lb H4350 (Full)

- 1 lb Relaoder 19 (50% Full)

- 5 lb Relaoder 17 (50% Full)



BRASS:

- 25 ct 270 WSM, Nosler, New

- 74 ct .264 Win Mag, Win, Once Fires

- 400 ct 9mm, Remington, New



BULLETS:

- ~ 400 ct 9mm, 115 gr, jacketed round nose, Berry's



- 100 ct A-MAX, 30 Cal, 155 gr, New

- 100 ct A-MAX, 30 Cal, 168 gr, New

- 100 ct A-MAX, 30 Cal, 178 gr, New

- 100 ct A-MAX, 30 Cal, 208 gr, New

- ~75 +/- ct A-MAX, 30 Cal, 208 gr

- 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 30 Cal, 155 gr, New

- 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 30 Cal, 168 gr, New

- 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 30 Cal, 175 gr, New

- 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 30 Cal, 190 gr, New

- ~450 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 30 Cal, 210 gr



- 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 6.5mm , 130 gr, New

- ~350 ct Berger VLD Hunting, 6.5mm , 140 gr

- 100 ct A-MAX, 6.5 mm, 120 gr, New



PRIMERS:

- CCI, small pistol, ~900 ct

- Winchester, large pistol, ~700 ct

- CCI, large rifle mag (No. 250), ~850 ct

- CCI, large rifle (BR-2), 1000 ct, New



DIES:

- Hornady 223 Rem, 2 die set, Series 1, New

- Hornady 223 Rem, 2 die set, Series 1, Rusty

- Hornady 45 auto/ar/win, 3 die set, Series 2, Rusty

- Lee Custom 6.5 WSM, 2 die set, Used, outer light rust spots but good shape

- RCBS .300 WSM, 2 die set, Like New

- RCBS .265 Win Mag, 2 die set, Like New

- RCBS Bullet Puller Die



PRESS:

- Forster COAX, single stage, used but great shape

- Hornady lock-n-load Ammo Plant, progressive 5 stage press, all components, used, sporadic rust



CASE PREP:

- Forster CO-AX Primer Seater, like New

- Stainless Steel Media Tumbler Extreme 17, with media, like New

- Power Drill-attached Little Crow WFT Case Trimmer, WSM family

- Sinclair Wood reloaded block #5

- L. E. Wilson Chamfer/Deburring Tool 17-45 cal

- Frankfort Arsenal Impact Bullet Puller

- (2) Hornady Universal loading trays

- (2) almost full cans of Lyman Quick Dlick/ Case Lube

- Cabelas electronic case caliper



ROUND STORAGE:

- Green Case Cargo R-50 series, magnum rifle

- (3) Green Cass Cargo RL-50 series, rifle large

- Green Case Cargo R-50 series, magnum rifle

- (3) Green Cass Cargo RL-50 series, rifle large

- (3) Red Case Carfo R-100 series, large case w/ handle