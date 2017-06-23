Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-23-2017, 09:00 PM
AL1
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2005
Posts: 136
FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
Have 2 bags of 50 Winchester 243 WSSM brass and 34 new Federals loaded with BLC-2 and a 68gr match HP. I never got around to testing that load, so consider those as components.
$225 shipped PP gift or m.o. US sales only
PM or email best 500aimm(at)gmail.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Hornady 6mm Remington Brass New and Annealed
|
WTB: .243 105 A-Max
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:12 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC