Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 09:00 PM
AL1 AL1 is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2005
Posts: 136
FS: Winchester 243 wssm new brass
Have 2 bags of 50 Winchester 243 WSSM brass and 34 new Federals loaded with BLC-2 and a 68gr match HP. I never got around to testing that load, so consider those as components.

$225 shipped PP gift or m.o. US sales only

PM or email best 500aimm(at)gmail.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Hornady 6mm Remington Brass New and Annealed | WTB: .243 105 A-Max »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:12 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC