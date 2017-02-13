Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Wilson Neck Bushing Die & Seater .243win
Unread 02-13-2017, 04:13 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: AK
Posts: 158
FS: Wilson Neck Bushing Die & Seater .243win
Here is a Wilson Seating die and Neck Bushing Sizer die, both in excellent used condition. $55 for the Neck Sizer, $44 for the bullet seating die. Have 2 wilson bushings, a .267 & .269; $10 per bushing.

Comes with seating stem and depriming rod. You will need to buy a seating base. Nice stuff for making the most accurate ammunition. Buy it all and I pay the shipping and will include one bushing for free. Postal moneyorder. PM your email if you want pix. Will mail next day by priority mail after funds received.

Have some unfired Remington brass, if interested; maybe 60pcs. Can sell these with the dies. Thanks for looking.
Unread 02-13-2017, 08:18 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 40
Re: FS: Wilson Neck Bushing Die & Seater .243win
PM sent re bushings.
